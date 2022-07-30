London 2012 - Olympic travel mayhem

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
After months of apocalyptic predictions of how London 2012 would cripple public transport, this was the Victoria line at 7.50am on the first working day after the start of the Olympics. There was I ready with my elbows and knuckle dusters to fend off the hordes wanting to steal my seat and/or sit in my lap, and all you could see was tumbleweed blowing down the carriages. If this was Olympic travel mayhem, I'd have it al the year round thank you very much.
On this day I noted that the divers didn't do as well as everyone had hoped but the men's gymnastics team did - almost getting a silver but settling for bronze.