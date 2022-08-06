Above the mountains

First time flying in nearly 3 years and boy have I forgotten how you do it.
Didn't get a good night's sleep. M and 2 bandmates arrived at 1.30am and though she had keys she'd forgotten which way they turn and was busily deadlocking us in before I went down and let them in. Then of course I tossed and turned worrying about her locking F in or vice versa while we're away as she was staying for a few days. And somebody decided to try and load/start up their van at 4am. So exhausted when alarm went and I had to finish packing and ticking off what seemed to be a myriad number of things still on the list.
All went smoothly more or less: found Anna at bag drop and we got through security quickly enough apart from Dave being stopped as he hadn't got all his gadgetry out of his bag and it looked suspicious. Found a base in Caffe Nero for late breakfast and met up with Mike. Flight on time and stress-free other than take-off which freaked me out, being decidedly bumpy.
Italy was steaming, nearing 40, but with storms brewing. Picked up hire car and drove to villa - huge palace of a place - I still haven't explored all its nooks and crannies. Ours a big bedroom on the first floor with handy aircon and mozzie plug-in killer. Sussed the front terrace as a good eating venue, with handy giant parasol in case the storms hit. Lovely supper of tuna with onions, roast potatoes and green beans from L. Could hear thunder storms in the distance, but they didn't arrive till the night.