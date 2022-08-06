Previous
London 2012 - Off duty by boxplayer
Photo 1549

London 2012 - Off duty

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.

My diary notes from the day:

As well as all the medal winners, the army of volunteers at the Olympics have been getting a lot of good press for their hard work and general constant cheeriness.

More Olympic excitement in the velodrome with a nice winning couple of sprints from Jason Kenny against his French rival. And enjoyed Laura Trott's performance in the elimination race thing - part of the omnium - where cyclists gradually get knocked out if they finish last over the line. And apparently we had some showjumping champions as well today.

Above the mountains https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-06

Photo originally taken 6 August 2012
Tottenham Hale N15
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

