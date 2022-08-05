Apart from pictures of possible recipes to cook on holiday, the only picture I took today. Spent the whole day working through my massive to-do list: setting up my camera; getting an emergency hair trim; picking up top-up shopping and train tickets; setting up new bank cards; getting bed linen and sleeping bags ready for M and friends kipping over tonight; and of course packing.
Didn't finish till gone 8.30 so it was fishfingers sandwiches for supper while we finished off watching Picard series 1.