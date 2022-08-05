Candle

Apart from pictures of possible recipes to cook on holiday, the only picture I took today. Spent the whole day working through my massive to-do list: setting up my camera; getting an emergency hair trim; picking up top-up shopping and train tickets; setting up new bank cards; getting bed linen and sleeping bags ready for M and friends kipping over tonight; and of course packing.



Didn't finish till gone 8.30 so it was fishfingers sandwiches for supper while we finished off watching Picard series 1.



Too tired to remember all the good things.



5 August 2022

Walthamstow E17