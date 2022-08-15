No-food-in-the-house lunch

Sainsbury's delivery ordered for this evening. In the meantime, I popped out at lunchtime to a café I'd not been to before - Café Rodi - for a halloumi salad in their garden. Seeing as Zumba was cancelled, felt I could take a proper lunch break.



Lots of emails to catch up on after my weeks off and in unfortunate news, there's been no interest in our maternity cover vacancy and the one candidate for the permanent vacancy pulled out. But in better news we've been given the go-ahead to proceed with the regrading exercise.



Still hot and humid also. No torrential rain or storms here as per the weather warning, but there was a little light rain this evening. Not enough now that we are officially in a drought.



3 good things

1. Petrichor - the unmistakable and rather pleasant smell of rain on dry ground especially after a long period of warm, dry weather.

2. Played quite a bit of melodeon today during work breaks and after.

3. A full fridge.



15 August 2022

Walthamstow E17