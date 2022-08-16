Previous
Desert by boxplayer
Desert

The state of Green Park. But we did get varying amounts of rain across the region - a prolonged heavyish shower mid-morning in central London. And M at work reported a dramatic thunderstorm her way.

I'd brought Italian chocolates into work, only to find I was the only one in. Had to try not to eat them all myself, but save them in my locker for another day.

3 good things
1. More rain due tomorrow and cooler temperatures - I'm zonked with not sleeping in our hot bedroom.
2. They're still able to water the flowers in the park, so they're still okay.
3.Went back to choir for the first time in ages. A fair turnout.

16 August 2022
Green Park SW1
Tim L ace
Wow, definitely different to how I remember Green Park. It certainly looked different (and better) in the 80's. But, then didn't we all !
August 16th, 2022  
