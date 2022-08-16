Desert

The state of Green Park. But we did get varying amounts of rain across the region - a prolonged heavyish shower mid-morning in central London. And M at work reported a dramatic thunderstorm her way.



I'd brought Italian chocolates into work, only to find I was the only one in. Had to try not to eat them all myself, but save them in my locker for another day.



3 good things

1. More rain due tomorrow and cooler temperatures - I'm zonked with not sleeping in our hot bedroom.

2. They're still able to water the flowers in the park, so they're still okay.

3.Went back to choir for the first time in ages. A fair turnout.



16 August 2022

Green Park SW1