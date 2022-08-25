Scruffy lanterns

Left on the table from last night when we ate outside with T and B.



A disturbed night as the rain kicked off in the early hours together with some thunder and lightning. And still so hot.



Didn't go into the office as it was getting a bit confusing as to who should leave their keys with T and B. They headed off for T's appointment at the consulate. Had to field a few messages and calls, during and in between meetings, as it turned out she didn't have all she needed to reapply for her passport.



1. Proper garden-soaking rain this morning, carrying on till lunchtime.

2. T managed to pick up my other sister's passport also.

3. Started watching the American Office - even more excruciatingly embarrassing than the British original.



