Taking a bow

Nicholas Collon, conductor of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, takes a bow after tonight's prom also featuring whizz kid Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto. A programme billed as featuring the sea, birdsong, folk music and swans - what was not to love. Debussy's La Mer, Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending, the premiere of Thomas Adès's Marchentanze - Kuusisto stunning in the latter two pieces. And the finale, one of the greatest pieces of music ever composed with its suspense-filled last movement and daring ending - Sibelius's 5th symphony. That intoxicating melodic theme inspired by the composer hearing swan calls and seeing them take off and fly overhead - you wil know it https://youtu.be/73z3cdoDlis
We were in separate boxes as we'd got almost the last tickets - not been in a box before - great view and you can take your drinks in in proper glasses and even order to your box. I was entertained by the male couple in my box. One was in front of me, and was obviously the music lover, the other was next to me and was presumably being encouraged to enjoy this sort of thing. However during the first half he kept nodding off and his partner in front had to keep turning round and prodding him.
3 good things
1. Unusually in the office today - lovely to be joined by Caroline and Alex and to pop to Papa Bruno's for a chatty lunch - no salmon left, but their cheese omelette and salad was exceptional.
2. I'd gone the other week, but was Dave's first trip back to the proms in years - we enjoyed a glass of champagne in the bar at the interval to celebrate
3. A packed audience rapt in the music - everyone was totally entranced.