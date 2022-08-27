Previous
Next
Oysters and cava by boxplayer
239 / 365

Oysters and cava

At the local tapas restaurant. A bank holiday Saturday treat.

Gave the kitchen a good clean and hoovered downstairs - unearthing a couple of spiders, one big enough for me to get Dave to help turf it out. Had to get him again for another in the music room corner. It's decidedly spidery at the moment, both inside and out.

Walked to the tapas restaurant for an early dinner sitting outside in the lowering sunshine. Oysters, tomato bread, patatas bravas, asparagus with manchego, honey aubergine, calamari and special prawns. Tarte de Santiago for pudding.

1. It may be spidery, but they're doing a god job of catching the glut of greenbottles.
2. Satisfying degriming the kitchen and hoovering away the cobwebs.
3. Oysters in Walthamstow.

Is this your glass? https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-08-27

27 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise