Oysters and cava

At the local tapas restaurant. A bank holiday Saturday treat.
Gave the kitchen a good clean and hoovered downstairs - unearthing a couple of spiders, one big enough for me to get Dave to help turf it out. Had to get him again for another in the music room corner. It's decidedly spidery at the moment, both inside and out.
Walked to the tapas restaurant for an early dinner sitting outside in the lowering sunshine. Oysters, tomato bread, patatas bravas, asparagus with manchego, honey aubergine, calamari and special prawns. Tarte de Santiago for pudding.
1. It may be spidery, but they're doing a god job of catching the glut of greenbottles.
2. Satisfying degriming the kitchen and hoovering away the cobwebs.
3. Oysters in Walthamstow.