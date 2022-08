Was what I was asking this morning. Dave found it on the ground by the arbour seat. It doesn't belong to F and C, the neighbours either side claim no knowledge of it and having asked M whether she'd left it when she stayed, it's not hers either. Our only remaining thought is that one of the troubled souls from the odd house opposite popped into our garden for a relaxing drink in our arbour....Oysters and cava https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-27 27 August 2022Walthamstow E17