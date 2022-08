She got on and immediately placed her elbows full on the arm rests. Doing that will always impinge on your personal space. A gentle nudge back to indicate that she was pushing against me did nothing. Me passively aggressively moving my bag to rest on her legs also did nothing. Entitled lady, you are an a***hole.Taking a bow https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-26 26 August 2022Victoria line