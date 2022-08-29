At the playground in the park on the way back from Zumba. Some confusion at the gym as the stand-in teacher was late and for a short while we thought it was cancelled. Popped into the local photography society's annual exhibition after, very nice stuff.
3 good things
1. A very good workout with the stand-in at Zumba, better than the normal guy tbh.
2. Trying to get back on track - big salad for lunch and no snacking.
3. Played a good hour of music, trying to be careful not to strain my left wrist. RSI would be all I needed after getting more into the habit of playing.