At the playground in the park on the way back from Zumba. Some confusion at the gym as the stand-in teacher was late and for a short while we thought it was cancelled. Popped into the local photography society's annual exhibition after, very nice stuff.3 good things1. A very good workout with the stand-in at Zumba, better than the normal guy tbh.2. Trying to get back on track - big salad for lunch and no snacking.3. Played a good hour of music, trying to be careful not to strain my left wrist. RSI would be all I needed after getting more into the habit of playing.London Paralympics 2012 memory lane - Here we go again https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-29 29 August 2022Walthamstow E17