Sand pit by boxplayer
241 / 365

Sand pit

At the playground in the park on the way back from Zumba. Some confusion at the gym as the stand-in teacher was late and for a short while we thought it was cancelled. Popped into the local photography society's annual exhibition after, very nice stuff.

3 good things
1. A very good workout with the stand-in at Zumba, better than the normal guy tbh.
2. Trying to get back on track - big salad for lunch and no snacking.
3. Played a good hour of music, trying to be careful not to strain my left wrist. RSI would be all I needed after getting more into the habit of playing.

London Paralympics 2012 memory lane - Here we go again https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-29

29 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

