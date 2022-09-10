Ferry blues

On the ferry between Fishguard and Rosslare.
A day of travelling through 3 countries and a small amount of stress. A restless night as always in a strange bed and had to wake at 7 to get an early start on the 3-hour drive from Bristol to Fishguard. They'd recommended we get there an hour before departure so we could make sure we were parked by the lifts and it felt like we hadn't left enough time. Met T and B at the check-in queue and then it was very straightforward - we were directed to the priority boarding queue and parked up close to said lift.
Went upstairs and tried to find the comfy reclining seats that T said were the best but couldn't find them but we did find several chairs around a table by the windows. T went and got sick bags just in case and we swapped terrible seasickness tales. But all was good - we'd taken travel sickness pills just in case and the sea was as smooth as a millpond.
Spent the 3.5 hours chilling, eating our sandwiches, checking out the duty-free and buying expensive Finnish chocolates, and occasionally going for wanders. I popped up onto the deck and amazingly saw dolphins, quite far away, but unmistakable, doing their leaping out of the water thing.
On arrival at Rosslare, we said goodbye to T and B who were staying somewhere else and drove to Bunmahon. The coast and beach here looked amazing, but we didn't get a chance to explore it. Got into our accommodation, an odd layout with the bathroom off one of the bedrooms, and immediately drove back down to the Engine House Café and Bar for food.
A long wait - possibly because they'd lost our order - but we did get a free drink out of it. Nice big plate of veggie burger and fries. A lone guitar man turned up singing covers over a backing track. We left to see a huge giant moon rising. We let mum have the room next to the bathroom so she wouldn't have to walk through ours to get to it.
In Queen news, it looked like the funeral would be on Monday 19, so considered plans to get back to London a day earlier.
First Guinness https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-10
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - Queens of the Velodrome https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-09-10
10 September 2022
Ferry between Fishguard and Rosslare