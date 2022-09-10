Previous
Next
London 2012 - Queens of the Velodrome by boxplayer
Photo 1564

London 2012 - Queens of the Velodrome

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.

Victoria Pendleton, Dani King and Laura Trott wave to the cheering crowds in the victory parade after the London Olympics 2012.

I'd got there at 11.30 and the streets were already lined, but I'd managed to squeeze behind three small children who posed no dangers to my viewing.

Very exciting and moving to see all the athletes, both Olympian and Paralympian, on the floats. Most of the big stars just happened to be on the other side of the float, so missed Hoy, Farah and Ennis. But did catch these three, Jonny Peacock, Louis Smith, Mickey Bushell, Nicola Adams, one of the triathlete brothers, the back of Ellie Simmonds and loads of faces I recognised but couldn't quite place.

Heroes all of them.

Ferry blues https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-10
First Guinness https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-10

Photo originally taken 10 September 2012
City of London EC2
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise