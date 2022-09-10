London 2012 - Queens of the Velodrome

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
Victoria Pendleton, Dani King and Laura Trott wave to the cheering crowds in the victory parade after the London Olympics 2012.
I'd got there at 11.30 and the streets were already lined, but I'd managed to squeeze behind three small children who posed no dangers to my viewing.
Very exciting and moving to see all the athletes, both Olympian and Paralympian, on the floats. Most of the big stars just happened to be on the other side of the float, so missed Hoy, Farah and Ennis. But did catch these three, Jonny Peacock, Louis Smith, Mickey Bushell, Nicola Adams, one of the triathlete brothers, the back of Ellie Simmonds and loads of faces I recognised but couldn't quite place.