The rather sumptuous property - not open to the public - owned by some English Duke or other. Gardens were fab though.
Breakfast in the B&B was superb - local river-caught smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with toast. A late check-out meant we could relax a bit before driving into town. T got a call from E to say the hot water didn't seem to want to come on at our house.
Looked at the cathedral - a nice simple affair with a Morris/Burne-Jones window and also put some money towards the hospice fundraising event going on outside. Then onto the gardens of Lismore Castle. Gorgeous setting on 2 levels - an older walled garden with greenhouses, kitchen gardens and borders and a more landscaped modern part. This bit oddly had a couple of bits of the Berlin wall in one corner as well as a picturesque yew avenue.
Mum spent the time reading the papers in the cafe and we stopped there also to have very nice cake and tea. Said goodbye to B and T who were staying somewhere else and drove on to our B&B not far from the ferry port.
A much better dinner tonight at Wild and Native - quite dear but very tasty - prawn cocktail and plaice for me and crab claws and scallops for Dave. Mum made do with chips and the salmon starter - and that was still quite a large portion.