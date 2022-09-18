Previous
Catching the morning ferry by boxplayer
261 / 365

Our ferry was so early (7.30) the sun was still rising.

A horrific early start compared with previous days so we could drive off and check in at 6.30. As we set off, we found we were behind T and B. Ferry trip again really smooth and seemed quieter.

Arrived in Fishguard at 11 and drove the 5 plus hours straight home deciding against stopping in Bristol. We rested for half an hour at Leigh Delamere services. Dropped my mum off then drove home to find our boiler had lost its water pressure hence the hot water issue. The manual was very confusing but Dave eventually worked out how to re-fill it and it seemed OK after that.

Was exhausted so we stayed in and watched a Zoom concert with Chris Wood - Live to Your Living Room - excellent set.

Ferry at Fishguard https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-09-18

18 September 2022
Just off Rosslare, County Wexford
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Lesley ace
Fabulous silhouettes
September 24th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Great silhouettes & love how the low cloud is highlighted!
September 24th, 2022  
