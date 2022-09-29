Morning light

Lovely golden light this morning on the way to the tube station, and getting noticeably cooler. I can never remember if these are cotoneaster or pyracantha.
No one from the team in the office but met Emily for lunch in Papa Bruno's. A reminisce over old team times, and a lot of moans about the current state of things.
3 good things
1. A session from someone about how to write personal statements and CVs in prep for the regrading/recruitment exercise we are shortly to undergo.
2. The Irish kitten is doing well in Galway.
3. Beautiful fresh rainbow chard in the veg box - as a side with the pizza for supper.