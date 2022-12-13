Secret Santa fox

My present from Secret Santa aka Alice. Waiting for the Christmas tree to go up. Worked from home again as I had interviews. Still freezing outside with a lot of ice. An entertaining moment later in the day as I was in a meeting with my boss. The roof of the house opposite has had a complete covering of 3 to 4 inches of snow since it fell on Sunday night - and suddenly the whole slab just slipped off and tumbled into the front garden below, like an avalanche.



Day ended with some work drama as our request tracking system (basically Outlook tasks) fell over. Not sorted before we left - hope they can resolve tomorrow.



3 good things

1. One of the interview candidates couldn't attend, so I gained some of my morning back.

2. A chat with Tina in the evening - should be able to meet up with her and P at F and C's flat on Sunday.

3. New series of Strike.



Walthamstow E17