Secret Santa fox by boxplayer
Secret Santa fox

My present from Secret Santa aka Alice. Waiting for the Christmas tree to go up. Worked from home again as I had interviews. Still freezing outside with a lot of ice. An entertaining moment later in the day as I was in a meeting with my boss. The roof of the house opposite has had a complete covering of 3 to 4 inches of snow since it fell on Sunday night - and suddenly the whole slab just slipped off and tumbled into the front garden below, like an avalanche.

Day ended with some work drama as our request tracking system (basically Outlook tasks) fell over. Not sorted before we left - hope they can resolve tomorrow.

3 good things
1. One of the interview candidates couldn't attend, so I gained some of my morning back.
2. A chat with Tina in the evening - should be able to meet up with her and P at F and C's flat on Sunday.
3. New series of Strike.

13 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Julie ace
It’s a darling fox. And, his setting looks cozy and warm inside away from your snow!
December 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Cute
December 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Now there's a fox that can come inside
December 13th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
We haven't watched (3) yet, the new series of strike , loved all the previous one's , good dialog , photography and stories too . This one's in Skeggy , should be good spotting locations :)
December 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
How apt that it’s a fox! It’s rather sweet. We are watching Strike too.
December 13th, 2022  
