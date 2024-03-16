Previous
Sam Sweeney Band by boxplayer
Sam Sweeney Band

At the Moth Club.

A great little venue for Leveret and Bellowhead fiddler Sam Sweeney and his band - spot the spangly ceiling.

Felt very washed out this morning after yesterday's dancing so didn't go and meet niece E in west London with T and B. I did wrap up the ceramic biscuit jar and gin I'd found for her birthday presents so they could take them.

Slobbed around most of the day, not going for a cycle ride as planned, the day being quite bright, just felt very drained. But I had bought tickets for Sam Sweeney and T and B were going to join me so left the house eventually.

The venue wasn't far in Hackney and I found T and B queuing outside along with Jo H and some of her cronies. Inside it was great, spangly ceilings, good bar, odd notices (children must be off the dance floor by 9.30) and lots of seating - an old trades hall, so previously used to a less young and / or hip audience than this Hackney repurposed venue.

The audience were a great mix of hip and not-so-hip, young and old for a song set from Jon Wilks and a performance of Sam's self-composed lockdown album with a few trad numbers thrown in - superb tight musicianship from all of them.

For a giggle, watch his video of the title track Escape That https://youtu.be/y_Ljpl_fXmI?si=ugFvh-5-ZzjSN5Xl

Got an Uber home - well it was starting to rain - to eat far too much cheese. I had had a baked potato for an early supper, so was just being greedy.

View from the audience https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-16
Peeling paint https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-16

16 March 2024
Hackney E9
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
Hope you feel brighter today, though it is raining out there. Nice shot!
March 17th, 2024  
