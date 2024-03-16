Sam Sweeney Band

A great little venue for Leveret and Bellowhead fiddler Sam Sweeney and his band - spot the spangly ceiling.
Felt very washed out this morning after yesterday's dancing so didn't go and meet niece E in west London with T and B. I did wrap up the ceramic biscuit jar and gin I'd found for her birthday presents so they could take them.
Slobbed around most of the day, not going for a cycle ride as planned, the day being quite bright, just felt very drained. But I had bought tickets for Sam Sweeney and T and B were going to join me so left the house eventually.
The venue wasn't far in Hackney and I found T and B queuing outside along with Jo H and some of her cronies. Inside it was great, spangly ceilings, good bar, odd notices (children must be off the dance floor by 9.30) and lots of seating - an old trades hall, so previously used to a less young and / or hip audience than this Hackney repurposed venue.
The audience were a great mix of hip and not-so-hip, young and old for a song set from Jon Wilks and a performance of Sam's self-composed lockdown album with a few trad numbers thrown in - superb tight musicianship from all of them.