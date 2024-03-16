Previous
Peeling purple by boxplayer
Photo 1774

Peeling purple

Rainbow March - Mean streets - Purple

A mural by long grown-up local schoolchildren on railway bridge provides a patch of distressed purple.

Sam Sweeney Band https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-16
View from the audience https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-16

16 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise