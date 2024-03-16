Sign up
Previous
Photo 1774
Peeling purple
Rainbow March - Mean streets - Purple
A mural by long grown-up local schoolchildren on railway bridge provides a patch of distressed purple.
Sam Sweeney Band
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-16
View from the audience
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-16
16 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7982
photos
172
followers
198
following
Tags
purple
,
paint
,
peeling
,
colourful
,
colour
,
rivets
,
distressed
,
rainbow2024
