Previous
Photo 1775
Air brick in pink
Rainbow March - Mean streets - Pink
Down low in the front wall of a shop in Camden - essential for keeping the condensing damp at bay.
The Cut
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-17
17 March 2024
Camden Town NW1
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
pink
brick
wall
colourful
colour
rainbow2024
air brick
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a vibrant pink.
March 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
I have loved this week, some interesting finds.
March 17th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
ahhh it had to be green today Box' , looks good though
March 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant!
March 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
March 17th, 2024
