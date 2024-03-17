Previous
Air brick in pink by boxplayer
Photo 1775

Air brick in pink

Rainbow March - Mean streets - Pink

Down low in the front wall of a shop in Camden - essential for keeping the condensing damp at bay.

The Cut https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-17

17 March 2024
Camden Town NW1
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a vibrant pink.
March 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
I have loved this week, some interesting finds.
March 17th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
ahhh it had to be green today Box' , looks good though
March 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant!
March 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise