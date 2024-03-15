Previous
Last dance at this evening's ceilidh.

Worked from home, popping out at lunchtime to pick up charging cables from Argos and extra bread and bits - grabbed a halloumi wrap in the Qwerky Café.

T and B arrived around 5 just after Sainsbury's and we had a buffet supper with Italian sparkling before leaving them to watch The Outlaws while we drove to Camden for a ceilidh with fave girl band with one token bloke, Polkaworks.

Both very tired but we thought we'd make an effort. Lovely music, but knee wasn't great and I couldn't really let rip. Funnily, a group from our old walking group turned up - we kind of avoided them as they included some of the odder members... Was also nice to see Kerry who unexpectedly turned up.

Drive home relatively quick and quiet which was a relief for our aching bones. Got home to find T and B had retired but not before managing to switch off our WiFi extender.

15 March 2024
Camden Town NW1
