A main cycle route along the length of Vauxhall Bridge Road. A rather annoying one as it goes along the pavement and at peak hours some of them do rush along without giving way as they should do. On the way into the office.Meetings, induction with new starter K and a haircut at lunchtime. Home for pizza and rewatching a very old David Copperfield from the 90s with a young Daniel Radcliffe.Old green tiles https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-14 14 March 2024Pimlico SW1