Posing for Sargent by boxplayer
Posing for Sargent

At the Sargent and Fashion exhibition at Tate Britain - Sara Choale Sears (painter and photographer), Miss Elsie Palmer, Mrs Hugh Hammersley. Fine portraits here many lent from famous East Coast galleries - John Singer Sargent a master of draftsmanship and composition, the expressions that he captured follow you around the room.

Dave and I met Lara here to look around the exhibition before leaving to get lunch at Iberia, the Georgian restaurant that Grace and I discovered a while back. Very good food again - a big tomato, cucumber and sheep's cheese salad and cheese dumplings for me with Dave going for borsh and bean stew with pickles - honey cake after.

13 March 2024
Pimlico SW1
Pat Knowles ace
It would be quite nice to have a beautiful full length portrait painting….
March 13th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful women
March 13th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely ladies
March 13th, 2024  
