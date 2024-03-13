Posing for Sargent

At the Sargent and Fashion exhibition at Tate Britain - Sara Choale Sears (painter and photographer), Miss Elsie Palmer, Mrs Hugh Hammersley. Fine portraits here many lent from famous East Coast galleries - John Singer Sargent a master of draftsmanship and composition, the expressions that he captured follow you around the room.
Dave and I met Lara here to look around the exhibition before leaving to get lunch at Iberia, the Georgian restaurant that Grace and I discovered a while back. Very good food again - a big tomato, cucumber and sheep's cheese salad and cheese dumplings for me with Dave going for borsh and bean stew with pickles - honey cake after.