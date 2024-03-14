Sign up
Old green tiles
Rainbow March - Mean streets - Green
On the front of a local café - they've been there long before the café took over a year or so ago.
Cycle route
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-14
14 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
green
,
bricks
,
brick
,
wall
,
colourful
,
colour
,
tile
,
tiles
,
ranbow2024
