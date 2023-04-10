Sign up
Photo 1630
Bonus rainbow
Cycling back from the marshes, found a new bollard knitted jacket - seems to be a temperature scale.
Out on the marshes
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-10
A day of two halves
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-04-10
10 April 2023
Walthamstow E17
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7311
photos
162
followers
179
following
446% complete
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1924
1925
98
99
1926
1630
100
1927
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
10th April 2023 5:49pm
Tags
knitting
,
colours
,
rainbow
,
bollard
,
colourful
,
colour
,
temperature
,
knitted
,
bollards
,
yarn bombing
,
guerrilla knitting
,
centigrade
Pat Knowles
ace
Such clever ideas! Fascinating!
April 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I love that the bollards have their own woolly covers.
April 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Thoughtful…. I like the soldier as well.
April 10th, 2023
