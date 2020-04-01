Previous
The Hop Pole by boxplayer
The Hop Pole

It's actually quite difficult to tell if a pub is just closed for the lockdown or permanently closed at the moment. This one actually closed in 1985 and has been or will be turned into flats.

Trafalgar Square after the zombie apocalypse https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-01

1 April 2020
Hoxton N1
