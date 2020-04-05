Sign up
Photo 1306
Physical distancing outside Waitrose
A familiar site now - people queuing outside supermarkets and pharmacies - regulation 2 metres apart.
Pylon
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-05
5 April 2020
Crouch End N8
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5431
photos
63
followers
53
following
358% complete
View this month »
Tags
supermarket
,
queue
,
waitrose
,
queuing
,
coronavirus
,
covid-19
,
social distancing
,
physical distancing
