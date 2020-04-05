Previous
Next
Physical distancing outside Waitrose by boxplayer
Photo 1306

Physical distancing outside Waitrose

A familiar site now - people queuing outside supermarkets and pharmacies - regulation 2 metres apart.

Pylon https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-05

5 April 2020
Crouch End N8
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise