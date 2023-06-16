Previous
Priory bedroom by boxplayer
Photo 1966

Priory bedroom

Where we slept during our stay at the Landmark Trust's Woodspring Priory - part of the original priory windows being a feature.

Woodspring Priory https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-16
Hiding moth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-16

16 June 2023
Kewstoke, Somerset
16th June 2023 16th Jun 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
538% complete

bkb in the city
What a beautiful room .Certainly looks very comfortable
June 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks very nice.
June 26th, 2023  
