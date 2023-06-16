Previous
Hiding moth by boxplayer
Photo 1646

Hiding moth

30 Days Wild 2023 Day 16

As we enjoyed our drinks and nibbles outside at Woodspring Priory, a moth secreted itself under one of the crisps bowls.

Woodspring Priory https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-16
Priory bedroom https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-06-16

16 June 2023
Kewstoke, Somerset
16th June 2023 16th Jun 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
451% complete

Susan Wakely ace
I am guessing that it felt safe under there.
June 26th, 2023  
