Catching up on my holiday pics. The Landmark Trust property we stayed at for a weekend celebrating my belated birthday with friends - sitting outside in the warm evening.
Woodspring Priory was founded in 1210 by William de Courtenay, grandson of Reginald FitzUrse, one of the murderers of Thomas Becket. A small priory, it flourished in the 15th century when the tower and nave of the church, the infirmary and a great barn were built. But the priory was suppressed in 1536 during the Reformation. The church was turned into a house, with a chimneystack built up through the roof of the nave.
Earlier, quite a stressful day spent sorting what clothes to take, packing, getting enormous amounts of food and drink together and then getting it all in the car - back seats taken down. And a terrible journey to Somerset - baking hot, terrible traffic and tricksy navigating around strangely shaped junctions and roundabouts near Bristol. Nearly 5 hours in all.
Finally arrived at the priory, well crabby and didn't finally relax until all the food had been put away, we'd lugged our huge suitcases up the tiny narrow spiral stone staircase and I had a cup of tea in my hand. Amazing place as these Landmark Trust properties are - huge rooms, old windows and furniture, and ginormous woodlice marching across the bathrooms.
Nibbles and aperol spritzes followed by prosecco outside looking at the old priory stonework and listening to the evening sheep noises. Lovely supper cooked by Anna and Sophie of broccoli pasta, caprese and green salads, our veg box broad beans followed by pears in marsala. Too tired to do anything more than scoff the lovely macaroons Lara had brought before heading to bed.
3 good things
1. Mum went and got her COVID booster
2. Landmark Trust and the work they do to preserve wonderfully historic properties and let you stay in them.
3. Finally on holiday.