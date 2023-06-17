Middle Hope cove

Catching up with my holiday photos.
Where we walked, 20 mins from the priory for champagne on the beach.
Beautiful sunny warm day with only some early rain to water the new herbs outside the front door. The bed gave a comfortable sleep and there were no strange noises or any evidence of ghosts in the night.
I read the logbook outside (lots of chat about Clive the ghost and bats in bedrooms) in the sunshine and took some pics of the interesting priory external remains before Dave did a halloumi fry-up brunch which we ate outside.
Drove to Sand Point car park in Anna's car, parking by the muddy sea flats, the tide out. Walked a short way along the beach wondering if we could go all the way round, but it looked like it would just be mud flats so after finding a recently deceased gull, we turned back and headed straight up through the woods, past the BMXers on a steep slippery path - good thing I had my stick - to follow the coast up on the ridge.
Mainly wooded, so nicely shady, and we passed an iron age hill fort before the route opened out onto the headland and we saw the atmospheric derelict old pier. Descended to Weston-super-Mare, with its air of faded grandeur and very ordinary families making the most of the fine day. Oddly, not horrendously busy.
Anna and Sophie went sketching and L and P went for a swim in the lagoon while we sunned ourselves. Ice cream after and a walk back the way we came.
Back home, we prepared the potatoes and fish parcels before walking to this local cove for belated birthday champagne. Up a farm lane, then along a pretty meadow, lovely in the late afternoon sun. L and P again went into the sea while we watched on the shingle beach, another group turning up a bit further down to have a barbecue.
I had a bickery spell with Dave which unfortunately soured the evening for me as I felt sad and teary after that. My knees made it hard to keep my balance on the shingle and I'd decided again not to bother with the palaver of going into the water which made me rather fed up.
Walked back for dinner, mainly organised by the others even though it was my cooking night, but it was my belated birthday celeb after all. First was guacamole and quail's eggs outside and I got my joint present from the girls - a beautiful Barcelona stole they'd designed, printed and made up out of silk.
We dined in the nave of the old priory chapel, so atmospheric with its vaulted ceiling, odd sculptural remnants and the motion sensor light that went off every few minutes leaving us with just the candles for light. A beautiful birthday cake from Lara, Polpo's hazelnut chocolate cake, came in with candles and we finished off the evening with amaretto.
All good things. Apart from the bickering.
Near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset