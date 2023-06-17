Previous
Dinner table by boxplayer
Photo 1967

Dinner table

In the nave of the old priory, very atmospheric.

Middle Hope cove https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-17
Red valerian https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-17

17 June 2023
Kewstoke, Somerset
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise