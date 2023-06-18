Previous
Next
Barcelona shawl by boxplayer
169 / 365

Barcelona shawl

The beautiful Barcelona shawl that L, A and S designed, printed and made up for my special birthday present.

Far less sun today though it stayed warm until later when the wind got up, but the threatened rain never arrived let alone any thunderstorms. A good chill out day.

DIY breakfast outside of toast and Lara's croissants followed by a photo shoot with the girls then me modelling the new Barcelona shawl. A, S and L went off sketching and I practised my tunes in the garden.

Helped L prepare aubergines for later before a buffet lunch of smoked salmon, cheeses and leftover broccoli pasta. The leftover chocolate cake for dessert was wolfed down. The first of our vintage game sessions after with a 1993 version of Articulate. Dave, S and A won. Accompanied by marsala and amaretto in the traditional Landmark egg cups.

Anna and I practised tunes again then she and Sophie sketched in the nave and I joined them to play solo Bananagrams which I won of course. Supper of aubergine parmigiana with pasta and leftover potatoes.

Genius idea after of playing the Charades game from 1984 from the lounge drawer. Sidesplittingly funny especially as we had never heard of some of the long forgotten books, plays and television programmes. Anna just about managed to stay awake. Tea, chocolate and a babybel before bed.

Charades circa 1984 https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-06-18
Wild roses https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-18

18 June 2023
Kewstoke, Somerset
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise