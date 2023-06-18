The beautiful Barcelona shawl that L, A and S designed, printed and made up for my special birthday present.
Far less sun today though it stayed warm until later when the wind got up, but the threatened rain never arrived let alone any thunderstorms. A good chill out day.
DIY breakfast outside of toast and Lara's croissants followed by a photo shoot with the girls then me modelling the new Barcelona shawl. A, S and L went off sketching and I practised my tunes in the garden.
Helped L prepare aubergines for later before a buffet lunch of smoked salmon, cheeses and leftover broccoli pasta. The leftover chocolate cake for dessert was wolfed down. The first of our vintage game sessions after with a 1993 version of Articulate. Dave, S and A won. Accompanied by marsala and amaretto in the traditional Landmark egg cups.
Anna and I practised tunes again then she and Sophie sketched in the nave and I joined them to play solo Bananagrams which I won of course. Supper of aubergine parmigiana with pasta and leftover potatoes.
Genius idea after of playing the Charades game from 1984 from the lounge drawer. Sidesplittingly funny especially as we had never heard of some of the long forgotten books, plays and television programmes. Anna just about managed to stay awake. Tea, chocolate and a babybel before bed.