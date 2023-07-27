Previous
Farewell Italian by boxplayer
Photo 1994

Farewell Italian

To commemorate B and D's move to Totnes, a meal with several other ex-walking group friends at Albertini in King's Cross. Possible now that the tube strikes were called off.

Chocolate soufflé https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-28

27 July 2023
King's Cross NW1
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
