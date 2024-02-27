Contrasting

Previous
Mid-century brutalism meets olde worlde lamppost. The Ministry of Justice headquarters designed by Fitzroy Robinson and Partners, with Sir Basil Spence and completed in 1976. Originally the home of the Home Office before it moved to Marsham Street.

27 February 2024
St James's Park SW1
John
Cool b&w shot, building needs a clean
February 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the building.
February 27th, 2024  
