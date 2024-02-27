Sign up
Previous
Photo 2099
Contrasting
Mid-century brutalism meets olde worlde lamppost. The Ministry of Justice headquarters designed by Fitzroy Robinson and Partners, with Sir Basil Spence and completed in 1976. Originally the home of the Home Office before it moved to Marsham Street.
Pelicans
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-27
Shadow
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-27
27 February 2024
St James's Park SW1
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7932
photos
173
followers
198
following
Tags
black and white
,
architecture
,
lamppost
,
brutalism
,
brutalist
,
ministry of justice
John
Cool b&w shot, building needs a clean
February 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the building.
February 27th, 2024
