I was very pleasantly surprised to see the famous St James's Park pelicans resting on this side of the lake as I walked into the office. They're usually well over the other side towards Horse Guards Parade. No chance of a decent photo as they were mostly curled up against the morning cold.Contrasting https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-27 Shadow https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-27 27 February 2024St James's Park SW1