Photo 2100
Totoro
Always tempted by a cuddly toy, but not for £75. Although the queues after the show meant a lot of people were prepared to pay out.
Alsace wine
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-28
Barbican bench
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-28
28 February 2024
Barbican EC2
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7935
photos
173
followers
198
following
2100
3
1
The odd extra
M2101K6G
28th February 2024 6:43pm
Public
toy
theatre
totoro
barbican
cuddly toy
my neighbor totoro
