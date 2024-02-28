Sign up
Previous
Photo 1757
Barbican bench
Flash of Red February 28 - Contrast
A favourite place of mine - the Barbican with its wonderful brutalist architecture and strange walkways and hidden gardens.
Alsace wine
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-28
Totoro
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-28
28 February 2024
Barbican EC2
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7935
photos
173
followers
198
following
481% complete
View this month »
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
Tags
night
,
black and white
,
wet
,
bench
,
flats
,
barbican
,
for2024
