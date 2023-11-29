Sign up
Previous
Photo 835
Flower Arrangement
Thanks for the feedback on the closeups of the lillies. Based on questions here is the full arrangement displayed in the lobby of our apartment building.
Thank you for the views, comments and favs for "Red Garland".
Grateful for blessings
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 29th, 2023
