The big day! by busylady
190 / 365

The big day!

Monty's first day of school, pictured here with his two older brothers. It was apparently a big success. Always hard when your last one goes to school
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
The three amigos ( or even brothers) look very happy and full of energy!
September 7th, 2023  
Dianne
A lovely family photo.
September 7th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a great photo Judith. It definitely is a big day. Well done Monty.
September 7th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a lovely photo Judith….what handsome lads & posing so well too. They must be the light of your lives!
September 7th, 2023  
Cindy McFarland ace
What a handsome group of boys! Great capture! Fav.
September 7th, 2023  
