13 / 365
Empty City
Some of the photos taken today of a still relatively empty City.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1883
photos
143
followers
142
following
Tags
city
,
empty
,
lockdown
Phil Sandford
ace
Certainly shows how deserted, at 5pm the centre was.
June 1st, 2020
JackieR
ace
They've gone to the sea-side to put others' lives at risk!!
June 1st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A ghost town !!
June 1st, 2020
