Empty City by carole_sandford
Empty City

Some of the photos taken today of a still relatively empty City.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Carole Sandford

So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Phil Sandford ace
Certainly shows how deserted, at 5pm the centre was.
June 1st, 2020  
JackieR ace
They've gone to the sea-side to put others' lives at risk!!
June 1st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A ghost town !!
June 1st, 2020  
