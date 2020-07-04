Previous
Next
Village Scarecrow Weekend by carole_sandford
14 / 365

Village Scarecrow Weekend

A collage of some of the scarecrows today. The theme was heroes/ keyworkers. Our effort is top left corner, Called Nurse Gladys, after the “open all hours” sit com,
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise