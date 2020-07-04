Sign up
14 / 365
Village Scarecrow Weekend
A collage of some of the scarecrows today. The theme was heroes/ keyworkers. Our effort is top left corner, Called Nurse Gladys, after the “open all hours” sit com,
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Carole Sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Collages
Tags
village
scarecrow
exhibition
