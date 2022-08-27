Previous
Next
Posing by carole_sandford
39 / 365

Posing

Just a few more from yesterday’s photo shoot. These are a little more expressive shall see say!
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great fun shots.
August 27th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Full of character and fun 🤗
August 27th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super fun shots, love her poses.
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise