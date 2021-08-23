Sign up
Photo 635
Sunny Granddaughter
Took Lucy with me to the sunflower field this evening. She’s good company & is interested in things around her.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Album
Extras
Taken
23rd August 2021 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
sunflower
,
granddaughter
,
lucy
Phil Sandford
ace
She really is a delightful kid (swamped in that fleece of yours though)
August 23rd, 2021
Vesna
Wonderful image!
August 23rd, 2021
