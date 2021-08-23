Previous
Next
Sunny Granddaughter by carole_sandford
Photo 635

Sunny Granddaughter

Took Lucy with me to the sunflower field this evening. She’s good company & is interested in things around her.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
She really is a delightful kid (swamped in that fleece of yours though)
August 23rd, 2021  
Vesna
Wonderful image!
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise