Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 740
First Dance
Only a phone shot & more a diary shot really. As I mentioned yesterday we went to an evening reception last night. This was the marriage of my cousin’s daughter.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2833
photos
175
followers
147
following
202% complete
View this month »
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
Latest from all albums
2056
737
2057
738
2058
739
2059
740
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cousin
,
wedding
,
reception
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the special event. I wish many happy years ahead for them.
April 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
It looks like a faitytale 😊
April 10th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
What a dear image.
April 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The lighting enhanced the profile of the bride and groom.
April 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close