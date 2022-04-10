Previous
Next
First Dance by carole_sandford
Photo 740

First Dance

Only a phone shot & more a diary shot really. As I mentioned yesterday we went to an evening reception last night. This was the marriage of my cousin’s daughter.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the special event. I wish many happy years ahead for them.
April 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
It looks like a faitytale 😊
April 10th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
What a dear image.
April 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The lighting enhanced the profile of the bride and groom.
April 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise