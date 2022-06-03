Sign up
Photo 779
Bon Voyage
A farewell tea this afternoon for Auntie Barbara, as she heads back to Oz on Sunday. This is her with three of her great granddaughters & my two granddaughters. They all got on wonderfully well .
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2926
photos
174
followers
146
following
213% complete
776
2110
2111
777
778
2112
2113
779
family
bon
farewell
auntie
voyage
Lou Ann
ace
Awwww just the best send off committee, ever!
June 3rd, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
This is a very special family photo! You’re auntie will fly back home warmed by the love you have given her….she looks one happy lady! Memories galore & well worth taking that long & expensive flight!
June 3rd, 2022
