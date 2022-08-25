Previous
Next
Leah by carole_sandford
Photo 816

Leah

The girls like a photo shoot & we often do one at this time of year, before they start a new year at school.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
223% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pose, she looks very comfy in front of the camera.
August 26th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
Your granddaughters pose so beautifully and they're both very pretty girls. Fav.
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise