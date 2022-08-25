Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 816
Leah
The girls like a photo shoot & we often do one at this time of year, before they start a new year at school.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3051
photos
170
followers
144
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
814
2193
815
2194
2195
816
2196
2197
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Taken
25th August 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leah
,
granddaughter
,
age9
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pose, she looks very comfy in front of the camera.
August 26th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
Your granddaughters pose so beautifully and they're both very pretty girls. Fav.
August 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close