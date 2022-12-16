Previous
Next
Blue Tit by carole_sandford
Photo 867

Blue Tit

On the magnolia in the garden, waiting for an empty space on the feeder.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So sweet.
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise