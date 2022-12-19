Previous
Busy Bees by carole_sandford
Photo 868

Busy Bees

We have Leah & Connor until tomorrow. They've had a nice afternoon doing puzzles together, followed by watching the film Polar Express.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
great concentration :)
December 19th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Intense concentration happening here
December 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my - the concentration on that little face!
December 19th, 2022  
