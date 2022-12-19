Sign up
Photo 868
Busy Bees
We have Leah & Connor until tomorrow. They've had a nice afternoon doing puzzles together, followed by watching the film Polar Express.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
3
0
Tags
grandkids
,
puzzles
Phil Howcroft
ace
great concentration :)
December 19th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Intense concentration happening here
December 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my - the concentration on that little face!
December 19th, 2022
